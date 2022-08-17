State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,416 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 18.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $49,057,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $713.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -35.43%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

