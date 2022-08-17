State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,670 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $913.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.