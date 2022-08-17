State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,250 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 188.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

