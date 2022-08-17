Stephen Gunstream Buys 18,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

