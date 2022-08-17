SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.67). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares traded.
SThree Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
