StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
