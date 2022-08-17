StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

