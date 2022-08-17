StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

