StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
CLIR stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
