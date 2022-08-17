StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 10.5 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.