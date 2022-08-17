StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 10.5 %
CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
