StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Electromed Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

