StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

