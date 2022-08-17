StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FRD stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
