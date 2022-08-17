StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 12.5 %

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.90. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.