StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 13.3 %

IRIX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

