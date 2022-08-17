StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

