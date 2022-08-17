StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.