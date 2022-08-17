StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.