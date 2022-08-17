StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
ONVO stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.