StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

ONVO stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.