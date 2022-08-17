StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.