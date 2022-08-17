StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.