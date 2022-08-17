StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.16. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.