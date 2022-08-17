StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.