StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.