StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

