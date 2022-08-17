StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of DXYN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
