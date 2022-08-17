StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

