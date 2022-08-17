StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.73.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.