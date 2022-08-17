StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.