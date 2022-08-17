StockNews.com Downgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $694.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.