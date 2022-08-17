StockNews.com Downgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Sell

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of BW opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $694.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
