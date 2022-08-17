StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

