StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
