StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

