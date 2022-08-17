StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

