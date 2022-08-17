StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

