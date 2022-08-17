StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

