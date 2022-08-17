StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

