StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

