StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 3.8 %

EKSO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.