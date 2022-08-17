StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $595,856.43, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
