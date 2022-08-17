StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $595,856.43, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock worth $781,461. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

