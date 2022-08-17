StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 76.86%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

