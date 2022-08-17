StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGCO opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

