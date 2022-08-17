StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

