StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STRM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

STRM opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

