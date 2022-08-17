StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

