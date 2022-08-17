StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

