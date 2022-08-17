StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.