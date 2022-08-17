StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Buy”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $537.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

