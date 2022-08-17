StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.
Shares of APPS opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
