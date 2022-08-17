StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of APPS opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

