StockNews.com Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.