StockNews.com Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.