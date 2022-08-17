StockNews.com Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Buy”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:TTM opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

