StockNews.com Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:TTM opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

