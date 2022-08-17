Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.0 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

