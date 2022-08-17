Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Trading Down 0.3%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
Subversive Metaverse ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.