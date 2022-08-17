Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Trading Down 0.3%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Subversive Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

