Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

SUM opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

