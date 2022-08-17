Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.5 %
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
