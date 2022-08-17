Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

