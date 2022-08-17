SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

